Kung Fu Panda 4 first clip sees Po facing off against himself

Kung Fu Panda 4's release date is just under a month away, and we've recently been given a new look at one of Po's fights in the movie, where he faces off against the Chameleon's version of himself.

The Chameleon is a villain that can take the form of all Po's former adversaries, including fan-favourite Tai Lung, but that does seem a bit pointless considering Po has beaten them all before. In the clip below, though, we see her put Po's own abilities to the test as he has to face himself.

There's no conclusion to the fight in the short clip, but considering this film is all about Po passing on the torch, it could be possible that we'll see our big fat panda take an L this time around.