Tekken 8

Kuma brings a salmon to the fight in Tekken 8

Check out the latest trailer to see The Master of Salmon beat people up.

HQ

One of the biggest and strongest opponents you'll ever face in Tekken 8 is of course Kuma, who has been a staple of the series ever since the very first Tekken. This incarnation of the bear dons Heihachi Mishima's gi, and even has a few familiar Mishima-specials to use against his opponents. To make things worse, Kuma is also equipped with salmon-like rocket explosives, and if you check out the trailer below, you'll see what he has to offer in The King of Iron Fist Tournament 8.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

HQ
Tekken 8

