Kult of Speed: The lost Warhammer racing game that never saw the light of day

It has recently been revealed that a racing game based on Warhammer 40,000 was in development for the Amiga, Mega Drive and PC in the early 90s. The title, called Kult of Speed, focussed on the merry orks, skidding around in all manner of motorcycle variations. The game would also offer an extensive upgrade system, Road Rash-style battles, two-player split-screen mode and even a level editor.

Development started in 1993 and EA had plans to launch the game the following year, but for reasons that are unclear, the project was cancelled before it reached the finish line. If we were to speculate, it could very well be due to the industry's changing focus at the time, where 3D suddenly became the top priority and pixels were considered old hat. Sad as hell in any case, but thanks to Games That Weren't, we now have some pictures to check out in any case. Take a look for yourself below: