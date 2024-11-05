KT Racing is giving away free Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown goodies to make up for technical issues

HQ

When Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown made its arrival in September, many players found themselves dealing with technical issues and server problems that made it difficult to enjoy and bask in the varied races and opportunities around Hong Kong Island. Now that we're into November, developer KT Racing is looking to make up for those issues and has announced a new compensation pack that includes a few free goodies.

The biggest and most exciting addition comes in the form of a free car. You can get your hands on the 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe that has been tweaked and styled into an Adventurer Edition made to conquer the differing roads and terrains of Hong Kong. The second item is a pack of five stickers that you can use to customise your cars.

Anyone who played Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown before the first patch arrived on September 30 is eligible to snag these goodies, with the items being automatically added to your account in December in line with when Season 2 begins.

In other Test Drive Unlimited news, a new patch is being dropped today for Solar Crown that promises to focus on graphical enhancements on PS5 and improve game performance on Xbox Series and PC.