Krysten Ritter would return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again

Now that Daredevil has made the leap from Netflix to Disney+, fans of Marvel's streaming series believe that more characters from their favourite shows could make an appearance. Namely, one Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter.

Speaking to CBS Mornings, Ritter was asked whether she'd be up for a Jessica Jones return. "I love Jessica Jones," she said. "I think it's so exciting that there seems to be such an appetite to see her again. I get asked about it almost every day. We remain cautiously optimistic, and I hope to get to do it."

"If they asked me, I would be there, ready. I may or may not have the jacket that I stole from set the first time," she continued.

With Jon Bernthal's The Punisher also making a return in the MCU, it does appear as if we could see more characters from the Netflix era come back. Mike Jones' Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist could also be on the cards, but for now the focus is on Jessica Jones, who was one of the most-popular heroes from the Netflix era.