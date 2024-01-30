Krysten Ritter teases Jessica Jones appearance in Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

There have been a multitude of rumours and reports that additional characters from Netflix's Marvel series would be appearing in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page seem to be back, and there are some that say that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher will make an appearance too. Now it looks like a Defender will make a cameo (and technically their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut) as well.

Cosmic Marvel has noticed that Krysten Ritter has taken to social media to share an image of herself wearing a shirt that was seen on Jessica Jones during the Netflix series. To add further fuel to the rumour fire that this means Jessica Jones will appear in the Daredevil series, Ritter commented on the video with the term "IYKYK", which means "If You Know You Know".

This isn't a confirmation as to Jessica Jones being in the Daredevil series, but considering that show is currently in production, it does seem highly likely that Ritter's superhero will pop up in some form.