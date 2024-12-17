Krysten Ritter teases a possible return as Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

As excitement builds for Daredevil: Born Again debuting on Disney+ in March, another Marvel hero is hoping for a revival. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in the Netflix series, expressed interest in returning to the MCU. Ritter's comments come after MCU TV chief Brad Winderbaum mentioned earlier this year that he would like to see Jessica Jones make a return, though he did not elaborate on the details.

Ritter's response was filled with enthusiasm, signaling her readiness to step back into the role. While nothing official has been confirmed, her excitement adds fuel to the growing speculation that Jessica Jones could reappear in some capacity, whether in a guest-starring role or leading her own series. This follows the return of other Netflix heroes like Daredevil and Punisher, who are already set to make appearances in the MCU.

With Marvel's 2025 slate already packed with exciting titles such as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil: Born Again, fans are wondering: Will Jessica Jones be part of this new wave of Marvel content?

What do you think—should Jessica Jones make a comeback, and if so, how would you like to see her return to the MCU?