Krysten Ritter on returning as Jessica Jones: "Jessica's kicking ass, she's back in a big way"

Following the well-received first season of Daredevil: Born Again, it has been confirmed that many other former Marvel Netflix TV characters will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming second season. So, joining Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, we can soon expect Krysten Ritter to reprise her role as Jessica Jones, begging the question as to when the full Defenders line-up will be called up too.

As Born Again won't return until 2026, the best we can do right now is listen to teasers and be hopeful, something that Ritter is definitely making us feel following finally speaking up on returning as Jessica Jones.

Speaking with Collider, Ritter stated the following: "I would love to [share more], but I can't, but I will say that it's very exciting. There's a lot of layers to play. The stunts are fabulous. Jessica's kicking ass, she's back in a big way. I think fans are going to be excited. I've been having a blast, and it's epic. I feel so grateful to play Lady Vengeance and Jessica Jones in the same year, it's just wild."

Would you like to see the rest of the Defenders cast return, or would you like to see Marvel head in a different way with its New York City-based vigilantes?