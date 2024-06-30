Krysten Ritter on returning as Jessica Jones: "I'd be there in a heartbeat"

HQ

The various rumours, teasers, and set images from the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series has led many to believe that Krysten Ritter will be back as Jessica Jones in some form in this show. This hasn't been confirmed by Ritter or Marvel Studios of course, but with this coming Daredevil production officially tying Netflix's Marvel shows into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question is whether Ritter is eager to dust off the character and continue playing Jessica Jones.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter has confirmed that is absolutely the case: "I am ready and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat. She's a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. So if the opportunity calls, I may or may not have an extra jacket already. Fingers crossed, you never know. But that would be exciting, of course."

Would you like to see Ritter back as Jessica Jones, and if so, in what way? A cameo or a full show?