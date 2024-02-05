Krysten Ritter joins the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast

HQ

It seems like the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 won't just be looking to bring back Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and a slate of the live action cast members such as James Marsden, but it will also be expanding with a few members of Team Shadow.

As we've known for a while thanks to an end credits scene from the second film, Shadow is set to make his big screen debut in this film, and as per GamesRadar, so is Rouge the Bat. It seems like this latter character is also set to be voiced by Krysten Ritter, who has joined the cast alongside Ayla Browne who is rumoured to be taking over the role of another one of Shadow's allies, Maria.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is looking to debut in cinemas on December 20, 2024, and you can see the logo for the film over here.