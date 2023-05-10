Krypto will reportedly show up in Superman: Legacy

It looks like Superman will have four-legged company in the upcoming new movie that James Gunn is working on. The superdog Krypto has been confirmed under humorous circumstances by Chris Pratt in an interview with the <a href="https://torontosun.com/entertainment/movies/chris-pratt-and-james-gunn-talk-guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-marvels-first-f-bomb-and-that-awful-screen-test" target="_blank">. It all sounds a bit absurd of course, but at the same time it fits well with the craziness Gunn usually includes in his movies (if true).

This would be the first time the superdog has appeared in a live-action movie since his debut in Adventure Comics almost 80 (!) years ago. You can read the synopsis for Superman: Legacy below:

"Superman Legacy will introduce a new version of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

How do you feel about Krypto appearing in the movie, does it make you more or less excited about it?