Kristofer Hivju joins Netflix's The Witcher cast as Nivellen

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has reportedly been confirmed to portray Nivellen in Netflix's The Witcher series.

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for portraying Tormund Giantsbane in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, is set to join the cast of yet another grand high fantasy, narrative-heavy action series, namely Netflix's The Witcher series.

According to Redanian Intelligence, Kristofer Hivju has been confirmed to portray the wealthy Redanian Nivellen. Set to appear in the opening episode of the upcoming second season of the series, it's unknown whether or not Nivellen will be cursed from the get-go or if the storyline will focus on his life prior to him being cursed.

Are you ready for The Witcher's second season?

