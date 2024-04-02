Kristen Stewart on starring in a Marvel film: "Sounds like a fucking nightmare"

HQ

Like ex-partner Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart has worked hard to separate herself from the Twilight series and establish herself as a serious actress, as seen in films such as Personal Shopper, Spencer, Seberg and Clouds of Sils Maria, where she won a César. She has also dipped her toes in films such as the 2019 remake of Charlie's Angels, a film she apparently "hated" making and seems to be avoiding action productions ever since. On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (thanks, Variety), she made this particularly clear when asked if she would consider starring in a Marvel film:

"I will likely never do a Marvel movie ... it sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually."

She adds that the whole system would have to change if she were to appear in a Marvel production. She also has a requirement that would make her accept a Marvel film:

"You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person ... and it doesn't happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that's what I'm saying. How could I tell you no when maybe one day ... if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it."

Until then, Stewart will stick to indie productions, where she is currently working on the film Love Lies Bleeding. What do you think of Stewart as an actress? Do you agree with her about the Marvel system?