Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun team up for sci-fi romance film Love Me

There have been some strange films as of late, with arguably the weirdest from 2024 being Sasquatch Sunset. 2025 is kicking things off with its own unusual film, with this being a romance movie set in a post-apocalyptic world and starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

So far not so strange, right? Here's when things get weird. This film, known as Love Me, revolves around a buoy and a satellite that fall in love after inheriting the world following the collapse and extinction of mankind. The two human creations begin using the internet as their source of information, and soon discover what it means to be alive and to love.

Love Me is set to arrive in some cinemas from January 31 and you can see the film's full trailer and official synopsis below.

"Long after humanity's extinction, a buoy (Kristen Stewart) and a satellite (Steven Yeun) inherit the Earth, and with only the internet as their guide, learn what it means to be alive and in love. In this groundbreaking first feature from Sam and Andy Zuchero, Love Me explores AI and identity through live-action, animatronics, and classic animation in an epic tale of connection and transformation."