Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat experience a case of mistaken identity in The Wrong Girls

Neon, in a similar vein to A24, is quickly becoming one of the more impressive production companies and distributors in the film industry. As of recent, it has delivered a broad slate of options spanning a variety of genres, be this Hokum, Arco, Sentimental Value, The Life of Chuck, Robot Dreams, Anatomy of a Fall, Anora, the list goes on.

Soon, Neon will be returning to the world of comedy, as a film known as The Wrong Girls will be opening in cinemas on August 14 and serving up a Pineapple Express-like story where two codependent friends find themselves in a bizarre case of mistaken identity.

The story follows Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat's characters, who are two pot-smoking friends living paycheque to paycheque, who find themselves in the wrong place and the wrong time, and are now wrapped up in a complex web involving drug dealers, local authorities, and other dangerous groups.

Featuring quite a stacked cast also including Cate Blanchett, Tony Hale, LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox, Kate McKinnon, Geena Davis, and also Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani who voice cats of all things.

With the premiere around a month away, check out the trailer for The Wrong Girls below.