Kristen Bell will be Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 4

One of the post-credit scenes in the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie revealed that Amy will finally be joining the team in the fourth one, but it did - just like the other teases in previous movies - not include her talking. So who could be voicing Sonic's pink friend? Now we know.

Ben Schwarts - the voice of Sonic in the movies - has confirmed the rumours that Kristen Bell will be the voice of Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 4. This is definitely not her first time voice-acting, as Bell is probably best known as Anna in the Frozen movies these days. Those of us who are a bit older saw her face in Veronica Mars and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, as well as hearing her in games such as Assassin's Creed and Kingdom Hearts III.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to premiere in March 2027.