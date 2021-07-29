English
Krispy Kreme is making an Xbox doughnut in the UK

It'll be available starting from August 2.

Xbox and Krispy Kreme has announced a new partnership that will see the doughnut maker creating a limited time Xbox-themed doughnut in the UK. Set to be called The Nexus Level Doughnut, it will be available starting from August 2 in stores and cabinets around the country - and will remain a purchasable product until August 22.

The partnership was announced on Krispy Kreme's website, where the pair are also hosting a competition to win an Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time. You can read more about that here, and check out a look at the doughnut itself below.

