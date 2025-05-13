Krispy Kreme and Bandai Namco announces Pac-Man donuts

HQ

If you like fluffy, sweet and deliciously glazed donuts, we think you should visit Krispy Kreme if you can. They've just announced a promotion with Bandai Namco, featuring three types of donuts based on Pac-Man.

The only catch is that while Krispy Kreme is available in some European countries (such as France and the UK), the campaign is only available in the US for now. But since these pastries are so fancy and game-related, and some of you are probably visiting the US during the summer - we feel that the tip is still appropriate.

The rest of us will just have to watch, twinkle our eyes and lick the screen.