Kremlin warns against Macron's nuclear deployment proposal

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, the Kremlin has strongly criticised President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that France is willing to deploy nuclear-armed aircraft in other European nations.

"The Americans have the bombs on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Turkey," Macron told TF1 on Tuesday. "We are ready to open this discussion. I will define the framework in a very specific way in the weeks and months to come," he added.

According to Moscow, such a move would not enhance security but rather increase tensions across the continent. The proposal, seen by Russia as a step toward French nuclear leadership, has raised concerns over the fragile state of strategic stability.