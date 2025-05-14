English
Kremlin warns against Macron's nuclear deployment proposal

Moscow says French plan to expand nuclear warplane presence in Europe would undermine stability.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, the Kremlin has strongly criticised President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that France is willing to deploy nuclear-armed aircraft in other European nations.

"The Americans have the bombs on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Turkey," Macron told TF1 on Tuesday. "We are ready to open this discussion. I will define the framework in a very specific way in the weeks and months to come," he added.

According to Moscow, such a move would not enhance security but rather increase tensions across the continent. The proposal, seen by Russia as a step toward French nuclear leadership, has raised concerns over the fragile state of strategic stability.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DEC 19: The Dmitry Peskov - Press Attache for the President of Russian Federation V. Putin, Deputy head of the Presidential at annual press conference in Center of international trade // Shutterstock

