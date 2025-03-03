HQ

The Kremlin has declared that external pressure is needed to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward peace, following a heated exchange with United States President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (via Reuters).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that the confrontation highlighted the immense difficulty of resolving the war, accusing the Kyiv government of actively seeking its continuation. He suggested that if European leaders could persuade Zelensky to reconsider his stance, they would deserve recognition.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly viewed the Oval Office incident as evidence of Zelensky's diplomatic shortcomings and a sign of growing discord within the Western alliance. For now, it remains to be seen whether any global power can compel Ukraine to change course.