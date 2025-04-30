Kremlin signals openness to Ukraine peace but warns of complex path ahead

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin has stated that President Vladimir Putin remains open to peace talks with Ukraine but cautioned that the deep-rooted complexities of the conflict make a rapid agreement difficult.

Moscow indicated that discussions with the US are ongoing, but Russia's objectives must be met, whether through diplomacy or other means. Meanwhile Ukraine has signalled readiness for negotiations, provided Russia agrees to an unconditional ceasefire.

Washington has been pressing for concrete proposals from both sides, warning that its role as mediator could diminish without clear steps forward. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly meaningful dialogue will materialise.