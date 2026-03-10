Kremlin says Moscow mobile internet outages are linked to security measures

HQ

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that recent mobile internet outages in Moscow and other major cities were implemented for security reasons. Dmitry Peskov said the disruptions were carried out in accordance with Russian law and were aimed at protecting public safety.

"All disconnections and communication restrictions are carried out in strict compliance with current legislation," Peskov told reporters, adding that the measures were necessary to ensure security. He also said the impact of the outages on businesses still needed further analysis and that possible solutions would be considered.

The restrictions come amid broader efforts by the government of Russia to tighten control over digital communications. In recent weeks authorities have moved to block messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp while promoting the state-backed service MAX, which critics say may not offer the same level of security...