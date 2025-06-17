Kremlin says G7 has lost practical significance and expelling Russia was a big mistake

HQ

The latest news on Russia . In a sharp rebuke of the G7's relevance, the Kremlin called the group outdated and ineffective, backing Donald Trump's claim that removing Russia from the former G8 was a major error. "This was a big mistake," Trump said on Monday.



You might be interested: G7 summit overshadowed by Israel-Iran conflict.



Then, after Trump's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We agree with President Trump: it was a big mistake then to exclude Russia from the G8 format." Then, he added that the G7 had "lost practical significance" for Russia.

"Given the declining share of the G7 countries in the global economy, given all the trends that are observed in the G7 countries and, of course, against the background of, for example, such formats as the G20, the G7 looks dull and rather useless," Peskov said.