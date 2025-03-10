Kremlin responds to Trump's letter on Iran, emphasizing Tehran's sovereignty

HQ

The Kremlin has made it clear that it did not consult with Iran over United States President Donald Trump's recent letter urging Tehran to engage in talks regarding a new nuclear agreement (via Reuters).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Iran, as a sovereign nation, makes its own decisions when it comes to foreign policy, underlining that any future negotiations would follow Tehran's own strategic goals.

This comes after Iran's Supreme Leader declared Tehran's firm stance against being pressured into discussions. With rising tensions between the two powers, particularly since the war in Ukraine, Russia and Iran have strengthened ties.

Although Moscow continues to advocate for peaceful resolutions, the prospect of a new nuclear deal with Iran remains uncertain, with both sides seeking negotiations based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue.