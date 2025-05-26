Kremlin responds to Trump calling Putin "crazy"

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, the Kremlin responded to Donald Trump's claim that Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely crazy" by suggesting the United States president may have spoken in a moment of emotional overload.
While minimising the comment, Russian officials expressed gratitude for Washington's involvement in pushing forward negotiations on Ukraine. Of course, it remains to be seen how this mix of criticism and cooperation will shape upcoming diplomacy.