The latest new son Romania. The Kremlin has cast doubt on the legitimacy of Romania's presidential election, describing the process as irregular after a pro-Russian candidate was previously barred from running.
While centrist Nicușor Dan secured victory over a nationalist rival, Russian officials pointed to what they claimed was unjust disqualification in the 2024 vote. Accusations also surfaced about French interference involving far-right voices on Telegram.