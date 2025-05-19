English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Kremlin questions legitimacy of Romanian election

Moscow reacts to exclusion of pro-Russian candidate, fuelling political tension.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest new son Romania. The Kremlin has cast doubt on the legitimacy of Romania's presidential election, describing the process as irregular after a pro-Russian candidate was previously barred from running.

While centrist Nicușor Dan secured victory over a nationalist rival, Russian officials pointed to what they claimed was unjust disqualification in the 2024 vote. Accusations also surfaced about French interference involving far-right voices on Telegram.

Kremlin questions legitimacy of Romanian election
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DEC 23, 2016: The Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov - Press Attache for the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Deputy head of the Presidential at annual press conference // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRomaniaRussia


Loading next content