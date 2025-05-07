English
Kremlin labels Ukrainian drone strikes as terrorism ahead of key commemoration

Moscow air defences intercept drones ahead of World War Two anniversary parade.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin has condemned recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, calling them acts of terrorism. The strikes, targeting the Russian capital for the third consecutive day, forced airport closures just before Xi Jinping's visit.

Russian officials emphasized their commitment to securing the 80th-anniversary commemorations of the Soviet Union's victory. Moscow's military and intelligence services are ramping up security ahead of a major parade, with international leaders in attendance.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - May 9, 2018: Russian three-axle truck KAMAZ-65117 with a new combat strike drone "Korsar" rides after the Victory day WWII parade on the Arbat, rear view // Shutterstock

