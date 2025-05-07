Kremlin labels Ukrainian drone strikes as terrorism ahead of key commemoration

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin has condemned recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, calling them acts of terrorism. The strikes, targeting the Russian capital for the third consecutive day, forced airport closures just before Xi Jinping's visit.

Russian officials emphasized their commitment to securing the 80th-anniversary commemorations of the Soviet Union's victory. Moscow's military and intelligence services are ramping up security ahead of a major parade, with international leaders in attendance.