Kremlin envoy suggests building "Putin-Trump tunnel" between Russia and the United States

"The dream of a United States-Russia link via the Bering Strait reflects an enduring vision. From the 1904 Siberia-Alaska railway to Russia's 2007 plan. RDIF has studied existing proposals, including the US-Canada-Russia-China railroad, and will support the most viable."

These were the latest words from Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Kremlin envoy who has proposed building an undersea rail tunnel connecting Russia and the United States, using technology from Elon Musk's Boring Company. The plan, dubbed the "Putin-Trump tunnel," aims to create a symbolic and economic bridge across the Bering Strait, reviving an idea first imagined during the Cold War. The proposal surfaced shortly after a call between Presidents Putin and Trump, who are expected to meet soon in Hungary to discuss the war in Ukraine. While the project promises unprecedented cooperation, neither Musk nor United States officials have commented on its feasibility. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!