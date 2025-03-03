HQ

The Kremlin has waved off the recent London summit on Ukraine as anything but a step toward peace, arguing that European leaders' promises of additional funding and military aid to Kyiv only serve to extend the war (via Reuters).

With Zelensky meeting Starmer and other Western officials, the gathering produced commitments such as a $2 billion air-defence missile package from Britain, all while talk of a peace plan to present to the United States swirled in the background.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, unimpressed, insisted that such measures merely prolong hostilities and suggested that real progress would only come if someone compelled Zelensky to reconsider his stance on negotiations.

Meanwhile, Starmer spoke of forming a coalition of the willing to craft a diplomatic approach, a move Moscow dismissed as futile without significant persuasion in Washington, especially after the exchange between Zelensky and Trump days earlier. For now, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will lead to peace or deepen the divide.