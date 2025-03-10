HQ

The Kremlin has firmly rejected longstanding allegations from Western powers that Russia is behind sabotage campaigns in the United States and Europe (via Reuters).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations "empty and ephemeral," insisting no proof has ever been established, even through special investigations in the United States and European capitals.

Peskov also referred to the actions of the United States administration as an effort to eliminate "everything ineffective, corrupt and implausible." Despite frequent claims by NATO allies, including accusations of attacks on energy infrastructure, Russia continues to deny any role in such sabotage, labeling the accusations as unfounded.