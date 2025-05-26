English
Russia denies link to UK arson investigations

Russian officials reject allegations as baseless amid ongoing UK probe.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. The Kremlin has dismissed on Monday recent British media reports suggesting Russian involvement in a series of arson attacks connected to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

While British authorities have charged three foreign nationals in the case, none face terrorism or state activity-related charges. Meanwhile, Moscow criticized what it called a recurring tendency in London to blame Russia without evidence.

Dmitry Peskov // Shutterstock

