HQ

We just got the news this morning that Moldova's parliamentary elections have delivered a decisive win for the country's pro-European leadership. Now, Moscow has accused Moldova of restricting the participation of its citizens living in Russia during the latest parliamentary election, pointing to a lack of polling stations available in the country. "Hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were deprived of the opportunity to vote in the Russian Federation due to the fact that only two polling stations were open to them," said Peskov. "First, Moldovans themselves should probably sort this out. As far as we know, some political forces are declaring their disagreement. They're talking about possible election violations." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!