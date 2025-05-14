Kremlin confirms Putin's invitation to Iran, visit dates pending

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Iran. The Kremlin has confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit Iran, though the exact dates are still under negotiation.
The two nations, which signed a strategic partnership earlier this year, maintain strong ties in various sectors, including defense and nuclear energy. They have yet to finalize the details, but the Kremlin emphasized the importance of their ongoing cooperation.