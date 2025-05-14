English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Kremlin confirms Putin's invitation to Iran, visit dates pending

Russian President's trip to Tehran under discussion, but no firm schedule yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Iran. The Kremlin has confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit Iran, though the exact dates are still under negotiation.

The two nations, which signed a strategic partnership earlier this year, maintain strong ties in various sectors, including defense and nuclear energy. They have yet to finalize the details, but the Kremlin emphasized the importance of their ongoing cooperation.

Kremlin confirms Putin's invitation to Iran, visit dates pending
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his annual press conference. Moscow, Russia 14.12.2023 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaIran


Loading next content