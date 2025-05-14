English
Kremlin confirms delegation for Istanbul peace talks, keeps names undisclosed

Moscow says it's ready for direct Ukraine talks in Turkey, but leaves delegation details unclear.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin has confirmed on Wednesday that a Russian delegation will be present in Istanbul on May 15 for possible peace negotiations with Ukraine, though it has not specified who will represent Moscow.

While President Putin reiterated his offer for talks without preconditions, Ukrainian officials have signalled they would only participate if Putin himself is present. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is backing the initiative, preparing to send envoys and potentially attending.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his annual press conference. Moscow, Russia 14.12.2023 // Shutterstock

