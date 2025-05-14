Kremlin confirms delegation for Istanbul peace talks, keeps names undisclosed

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin has confirmed on Wednesday that a Russian delegation will be present in Istanbul on May 15 for possible peace negotiations with Ukraine, though it has not specified who will represent Moscow.
While President Putin reiterated his offer for talks without preconditions, Ukrainian officials have signalled they would only participate if Putin himself is present. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is backing the initiative, preparing to send envoys and potentially attending.