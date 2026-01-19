Kremlin claims Putin has been tapped for Trump's "board of peace"

HQ

The Kremlin said on Monday that Vladimir Putin has been invited to join President Donald Trump's newly formed "board of peace", a body intended to oversee a ceasefire in Gaza and promote wider conflict resolution. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said Moscow was seeking clarification from Washington before deciding whether Putin would accept.

The claim comes as Russia shows no sign of ending its invasion of Ukraine. Putin has repeatedly rejected ceasefire proposals and continues military operations that have caused massive civilian casualties, making his alleged inclusion in a peace initiative immediately contentious. The White House has not confirmed that any invitation was issued.

Putin and Trump // Shutterstock

Peskov also said Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where he is expected to meet members of the US delegation. It remains unclear whether Trump's Gaza proposal or the "board of peace" will be discussed during those meetings.

Trump announced the board last week as part of his plan for Gaza's postwar transition. The body is meant to supervise a ceasefire and guide the territory toward long-term stability, alongside a separate committee of Palestinian experts. Initial members include Trump as chair, Tony Blair, US secretary of state Marco Rubio, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and several close presidential allies.