Kremlin claims Israel unwilling to pursue mediation with Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . On Tuesday, the Kremlin has voiced concern over what it calls an increasingly volatile conflict between Israel and Iran, noting that Israel appears uninterested in diplomatic mediation.

You might be interested:



While Russia maintains ties with both nations and continues to offer its services as a neutral intermediary, Dmitry Peskov says the situation is spiraling beyond predictability: "The situation is continuing to escalate rapidly. The level of unpredictability is absolute."