      Kremlin claims Israel unwilling to pursue mediation with Iran

      Moscow warns of rapidly worsening conflict as it reiterates offer to mediate amid rising regional tensions.

      The latest news on Israel and Iran. On Tuesday, the Kremlin has voiced concern over what it calls an increasingly volatile conflict between Israel and Iran, noting that Israel appears uninterested in diplomatic mediation.

      While Russia maintains ties with both nations and continues to offer its services as a neutral intermediary, Dmitry Peskov says the situation is spiraling beyond predictability: "The situation is continuing to escalate rapidly. The level of unpredictability is absolute."

      Vladivostok, Russia - September 02, 2021: The Dmitry Peskov - Press Attache for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, at the Eastern Economic Forum // Shutterstock

