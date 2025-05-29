Kremlin awaits Kyiv's reply on peace talks proposal

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin has confirmed on Thursday that Ukraine has not yet responded to a Russian proposal to resume peace talks early next week in Istanbul, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Moscow hopes to present a draft memorandum as the basis for further discussions but dismissed Kyiv's suggestion to send it in advance. Previous rounds have made little headway, with both sides sticking to their conditions for any meaningful ceasefire.