Russia's path to repairing its relationship with the United States is far from easy, but the Kremlin remains hopeful, believing both countries have the political will to make it happen (via Reuters).

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined that while the journey will be long and arduous, the willingness to improve relations is there on both sides, starting with the two presidents.

However, much hinges on the stance of Ukraine, whose diplomatic talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday may provide more clarity on whether the country truly seeks peace, according to Peskov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his openness to negotiations, but guarantees for his nation's security from both the United States and Europe remain a key demand. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

