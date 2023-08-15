HQ

According to the film's director, J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter will be a tragedy, and we won't be leaving the theatre with our heads held high.

The movie, which has moved from a release date on the 6th of October 2023 to one on the 30th of August, 2024, is an origin story of one of Spider-Man's most well-known villains. It takes place before Spidey meets the big game hunter, and will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson take on his father played by Russel Crowe.

Speaking with Esquire, the movie's director said we won't be getting a happy story in Kraven the Hunter. "Sony probably doesn't want me to lead with this," he said. "But the story is a tragedy. When the final credits roll on this film, if you've been paying attention, you won't have the feeling that this is all going to end great."

Considering that a lot of recent superhero movies have been flops, perhaps Kraven the Hunter will risk being a tragedy in more than just its plot. But, we'll have a long time to wait before it comes out and we can see it sink or swim.