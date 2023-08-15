Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter will be a 'tragedy'

The director doesn't want you going in with any high hopes.

According to the film's director, J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter will be a tragedy, and we won't be leaving the theatre with our heads held high.

The movie, which has moved from a release date on the 6th of October 2023 to one on the 30th of August, 2024, is an origin story of one of Spider-Man's most well-known villains. It takes place before Spidey meets the big game hunter, and will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson take on his father played by Russel Crowe.

Speaking with Esquire, the movie's director said we won't be getting a happy story in Kraven the Hunter. "Sony probably doesn't want me to lead with this," he said. "But the story is a tragedy. When the final credits roll on this film, if you've been paying attention, you won't have the feeling that this is all going to end great."

Considering that a lot of recent superhero movies have been flops, perhaps Kraven the Hunter will risk being a tragedy in more than just its plot. But, we'll have a long time to wait before it comes out and we can see it sink or swim.

HQ

