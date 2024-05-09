English
Kraven the Hunter shows off a final trailer

The film is still slated for release later this year.

Delay after delay after delay... Kraven the Hunter doesn't seem to have had a very smooth production and by now many have probably even forgotten that it's been almost a full year since the first trailer for the movie was shown. The movie is coming though, says Sony. You can be sure of that. On December 13, the film is expected to have its premiere, so in other words, it will be a good while longer. If you need to refresh your memory of what the movie looked like, you can check out the latest trailer for the movie below!



