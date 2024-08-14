English
Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter faces off against the Rhino in new trailer

"There's an ounce of truth in every myth."

Kraven the Hunter has just got a new trailer, showcasing more of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's take on the Russian hunter of Spider-Man fame. With a Johnny Cash song in the background, we're treated to plenty of bloody violence, letting us know this is going to be a bit different from other comic book movies.

Kraven starts the trailer in prison, where it seems he quickly makes his escape after digging a shiv into someone's neck. Following that, he meets up with his dad Russel Crowe, who is effectively a mob boss by the looks of things.

We get some more action, and even more kills, before Kraven has a few seconds of a scrap with the Rhino, who has much more of a natural appearance than his last live-action stint in Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Kraven the Hunter releases on the 13th of December.

