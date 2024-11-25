Kraven the Hunter director on Sony Marvel movies: "There's been a mixed success rate"

HQ

After multiple delays, Kraven the Hunter is nearly here. Set to release on the 13th of December, there's not long left until people will (hopefully) be packing the cinemas to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spider-Man villain.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, director J.C. Chandor spoke about the Sony Marvel or Spider-Man Universe movies, which have had a pretty poor track record to say the least. "Some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony's Spider-Man Universe]," he said. "Then with other films, they've gone on to be tremendous successes. So there's been there's been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that's happened. Give our film a chance."

Madame Web proved to be an absolute stinker, and while Venom proves to be the singular, shining light in Sony's superhero movies, it's not like those films are unmissable pieces of cinema, and instead just somehow manage to rake in money at the box office.

