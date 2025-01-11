Kraven the Hunter arrives digitally January 14th following disappointing box office performance

HQ

Sony's Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is set for digital release on January 14th. The film delves into the origins of one of Marvel's iconic villains, portraying Kraven's transformation into a formidable hunter driven by vengeance against his father, Nikolai Kravinoff, played by Russell Crowe. Despite its action-packed narrative and R-rating, the movie underperformed at the global box office, grossing only $59 million.

This lackluster performance, along with the failures of other Sony Spider-Verse films like Morbius and Madame Web, has led to speculation that Sony may reconsider or halt future projects centered on Spider-Man-related characters. The ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose as Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino, and Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner.

Will you be giving Kraven a chance when it arrives on digital platforms?