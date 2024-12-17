Here it is, ladies and gentlemen - the final nail in Sony's superhero coffin. Sony knew it, everyone in the world knew it, and so it's little wonder that they're now putting the lid on this wretched cinematic universe. Under that lid, bottom-dweller Kraven the Hunter scrambles wildly to the top, to somehow try and be remembered, but the path there is impossible. That's how tired and uninspired this Spider-Man spinoff is, whose sole purpose is to never let go of the Spider-Man licence.

This is apparent early on as the film struggles to create the illusion of a plot, and you begin to understand why the film's premiere has been postponed time and time again when you realise how the film will end, five minutes into the film. It's not incoherent like Madame Web, but it's sleepily told. Fragmented. Sloppily put together. You can almost identify which reshoot scenes and dialogue have been pasted in to create a better structure, but you can see the cracks in the façade. From the tired dialogue, it feels like the film should have been released in the early 2000s, along with other failed comic book movies from that era.

Kraven the Hunter is an out of print comic book page about revenge, embracing your inner beast, going back to your roots, as long as you're a friend of the animals it's ok to kill people, or something like that. I think. The plot and character motivations are so thin that I don't blame tired Christmas-shopping cinema-goers from falling asleep here and there, because it never feels like there are real consequences or anything of importance in this action thriller. Namely, director JC Chandor can never decide what comic book tone he wants, resulting in an uncertain mess that's mostly just ugly to look at. Sometimes it borders on comically edgy, but the whole thing is so ridiculous that you can't stop smiling.

You can certainly grate cheese on Aaron-Taylor Johnson's abs, but that's all the actor can offer to his role. He's just as lifeless as the film's contrived action scenes and offers nothing that would make the filmgoer want to know more about the character or his lame backstory. Kraven is a cheap, throwaway action puppet that can be tossed in with the popcorn box, because there is nothing memorable in either the plot or the toothless action scenes, which are mostly just gooey green screen effects. I think I feel most sorry for Russell Crowe, who has sunk to this level of rubbish.

Kraven the Hunter may not be as hilarious as the utterly hopeless Madame Web, but it's not far off, and where Morbius was at least entertaining thanks to its unintentional meme potential, Kraven offers nothing but empty calories. If you want something truly mindless for the festive season, Kraven can probably come to the rescue, but otherwise just put this deformed beast out of its misery.