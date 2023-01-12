Kratos' Voice Actor Responds to Calls for Dave Bautista in God of War TV Show

HQ

Christopher Judge, the voice actor for Kratos and man who set the world record for longest awards acceptance speech back in December, has been quite vocal on Twitter lately after it was suggested online that Dave Bautista should play Kratos in Amazon's God of War series.

A lot of fans of Judge immediately jumped to Twitter to side with the actor, including Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur AKA Roger Clark, who said that people don't recognise the way motion capture in gaming works and think it was all done in a booth.





Judge posted another tweet later in the day saying "Don't get me wrong, I think Dave Bautista is great, but..." implying that he'd rather be the one to bring the character to life on the big screen.

We haven't yet heard news on who will be playing Kratos or Atreus in the God of War series, but it will be hard to imagine anyone besides Christopher Judge bringing the role to life. Especially with that rough voice that's likely going to be the bane of many actors' throats if they want the role.