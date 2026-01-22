Kratos VA Christopher Judge comments on Ryan Hurst's casting in Amazon's God of War series

HQ

He might have thought video games couldn't create compelling stories when he first signed on for God of War, but Christopher Judge soon learned that Sony Santa Monica was aiming for the stars with its 2018 God of War reboot. It's hard to say the grizzled, veteran Kratos we see in the Norse saga would have been the same without Judge's motion capture and voice performance. Now, he's passing on the torch to Ryan Hurst, and it seems he couldn't be happier.

Hurst will be playing Kratos in the live-action Amazon Prime Video series, and at a recent FanExpo event Judge commented on his casting. "All I wanted, was for whoever was cast as Kratos, was that the love, cherish and respect Kratos as much as we all do," he said. "And with Ryan Hurst, they have done that. It's a magnificent choice, not only a great actor, but a great person and a gamer who has played God of War since its inception so Kudos, you've got a great live-action Kratos."

High praise from Judge, who some fans had hoped might reprise his role in the live-action series. Hurst actually played Thor in God of War: Ragnarök, so we can see why Judge is so fond of him as the choice for Kratos. Here's hoping the man that defined the God of War for the Norse era can get some sort of cameo in the upcoming series, though.