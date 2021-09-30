Kratos reveals that he was the reason God of War: Ragnarok was delayed

HQ

A few weeks ago, at the Future of PlayStation 5 event hosted by Sony, it was revealed that God of War: Ragnarok will not be making a 2021 launch window, and that the game has in fact been delayed until 2022. As for the reason for that delay, Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos, recently stepped forward on Twitter, exclaiming that he is the reason for the delay.

"I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn't walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab".

Judge continued, "No threats, no, "who do you think you are?" Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it."

The statement on Twitter did go a little further, with Judge mentioning that Santa Monica did "the classiest thing that ive EVER heard about in this business" for the developers at the studio, while they waited for Judge to finish rehabilitating, but what exactly that was still remains a mystery.

He also mentioned that he quit the role when he learned that Cory Barlog (God of War's game director) would not be directing the sequel with the position instead going to Eric Williams. Here's what Judge had to say: "Barlog told me @Tribeca that he wouldn't be directing sequel. I quit.(no joke) he said, do you trust me?(yes) He said Eric is a beast. I said he better be... UPDATE, ERIC WILLIAMS is a motherfuckin BEAST!!!"