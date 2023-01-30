Kratos' Leviathan Axe spotted in London

HQ

PlayStation's Twitter account has just unveiled a giant replica Leviathan Axe from 2018's God of War and God of War: Ragnarök.

The axe has made its way to London, where it looks to have caused a crack in the ground. Some smoke and lighting effects have been used to give the Leviathan Axe an otherworldly look, too.

PlayStation confirmed the axe will be gone by tomorrow evening, and so anyone in the local area who wants to see it should try and do so before then. There's no telling on what this could mean, though some fans believe it will be tied to a God of War announcement.

We'll have to wait and see if there's anything behind this marketing stunt, or if it is just another reminder to play God of War: Ragnarök.