Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

Kratos' Leviathan Axe spotted in London

Fans think there will be a reveal related to God of War coming soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

PlayStation's Twitter account has just unveiled a giant replica Leviathan Axe from 2018's God of War and God of War: Ragnarök.

The axe has made its way to London, where it looks to have caused a crack in the ground. Some smoke and lighting effects have been used to give the Leviathan Axe an otherworldly look, too.

PlayStation confirmed the axe will be gone by tomorrow evening, and so anyone in the local area who wants to see it should try and do so before then. There's no telling on what this could mean, though some fans believe it will be tied to a God of War announcement.

We'll have to wait and see if there's anything behind this marketing stunt, or if it is just another reminder to play God of War: Ragnarök.

God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts

0
God of War: RagnarökScore

God of War: Ragnarök
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Santa Monica Studios' follow-up to the 2018 soft reboot is almost here, but does it stack up to its excellent predecessor? Simply put... yes.



Loading next content