God of War: Ragnarök

Kratos and Atreus are getting the rubber duck treatment

Check out this cool and somewhat unexpected merchandise.

God of War: Ragnarök was a brilliant game and we know fans really love cool merchandise. And that's exactly what Numskull is delivering with their latest products in the Tubbz colection. This is a series of rubber ducks, and just as the more famous Funko Pops, they are based on a seemingly endless amount of different franchises.

Now two new ones have been introduced, and you can probably guess what it is; Kratos and Atreus. Both of them will be released in August, but can be pre-ordered already in the links above for $24.99 each.

Will you treat yourself to a rubber duck (or two)?

