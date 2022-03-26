Kraken Academy!! out now for Switch and Xbox

Are you ready to meet the high school of your nightmares? This is pretty much what Kraken Academy!! offers, as it has ghosts, cultists, crocodiles and... well a Kraken in a hilarious adventure to save the world. Kraken Academy!! was released last fall for PC and is currently rated Very Positive amongst Steam users, with people praising the clever and witty writing with plenty of pop cultural references.

The game has now been released for both Switch and Xbox (and is included with Xbox Game Pass), and we have the console launch trailer below, well worth a watch.